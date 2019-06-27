DELAND, Fla. — Volusia County's top prosecutor announced Thursday that death penalty will be sought against Calib J. Scott if he is convicted in the death of his 5-month-old son earlier this month.

Calib J. Scott charged with first-degree murder, other crimes

Daemon Alexander Dean Scott suffered multiple injuries

State Attorney R.J. Larizza seeking death penalty

RELATED: Dad Arrested in Baby's Death Tells 911: "He's Gone Rag Doll"

R.J. Larizza, the state attorney for Volusia and three other counties, said in a court filing that the "crime was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel; cold calculated and premeditated; the defendant committed the murder while committing another felony (Aggravated Child Abuse); and that the defendant committed the crime while in a familial custodial role."

He said Assistant State Attorney Tammy Jaques of the State Attorney's Homicide Unit will prosecute the case as first chair.

"Due to the fact this is now a death-penalty eligible case, a death-certified judge has yet to be assigned nor has an arraignment date been officially set," the court filing said.

Scott and his son lived in a trailer of filth in Ormond Beach, police said.

The father called 911 to report his son stopped breathing on June 11.

"My son, he's gone rag doll, basically, and he's barely breathing and his eyes, they won't dilate," Scott said, according to a recording of the 911 call.

An Ormond Beach Police report said the baby was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he was pronounced dead.

Armed with a search warrant after the death, police returned to Scott's trailer at 19 N. Yonge Street, Lot 70.

Three puppies and two dogs were found taken from the filthy residence, police said.

"The presence of dog urine and feces was noted throughout the home, along with poor hygienic conditions not suitable for a human being," a report said.