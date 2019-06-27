SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — An on-going sinkhole nightmare might be coming to an end for residents living in The Villages Calumet Cove neighborhood. Crews were on the scene Wednesday trying to fix a problem that's been going on for over a year and a half.

A massive drainage project is underway as crews dig up roads and concrete curbs, while huge pieces of infrastructure are lifted out of delivery trucks.

Villages resident, Ginny Purubski, said, “It's just disrupted everybody.”

Porubski, and several other residents who live in the neighborhood, have had to live with an eye-sore and road detour ever since this portion of road collapsed a year and a half ago.

Several attempts were made to get the matter resolved, including residents meeting with The Villages District Managers, the community district development, and Marion County.

“We felt they didn't stand by us until a bit of pressure was put on them,” Porubski said.

Villages representative, Blair Bean, says that there is a lot of detail to go over before work could begin, including what to do about the massive sink hole.

“We're going to abandon our old pipe in this section because we are going to re-route with our other contractor a new drainage system that conveys all this stormwater back over to the same pond,” Bean said.

This is the pond he's talking about, and it's also where the bulk of the new infrastructure is going. Officials hope the plan works, because many of the residents say they're ready to move out of the Villages.

A portion of Calumet Avenue will be closed during the project, which is expected to take about 5 months to complete.