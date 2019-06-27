FORT MEADE, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found in a canal near an alligator.

Man's body found in canal on Mosaic property near Fort Meade

Officials said alligator found near man's body; gator captured

No further information released as of yet

According to authorities, the man's body was discovered just before 8 a.m. on Mosaic property just off Peeples Road near County Road 630.

The area is just west of Fort Meade.

Officials said the body was found in the water and an alligator was in the area. The man's body was pulled from the canal and the gator has been captured.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted deputies at the scene.

The sheriff's office has not released any further information about the man's death. An autopsy will be conducted, officials said.

Officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.