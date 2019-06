MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Brevard County involving a pedestrian.

The wreck happened at Courtenay Parkway near Hickory Ave on Merritt Island Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Investigators say a woman was driving north when the 46-year-old female pedestrian attempted to cross the street.

She was not crossing at a controlled intersection.

The identity of the woman killed has not been released.