ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures will return to the mid- to upper 90s today under hazy sunshine.

Storms will be isolated in coverage during the afternoon and evening hours, mainly across interior sections.

The main hazard on the water today will be a stray afternoon shower or storm. Otherwise, good boating conditions will prevail with winds from the northeast around 5 to 10 knots.

Seas will be fairly calm, with a light chop on the Intracoastal and running 1 to 2 feet offshore. In the nearshore waters, surfers will find it to be very poor if not flat.

The risk of rip currents is moderate.

Temperatures will return to the mid- to upper 90s today under hazy sunshine.

Storms will be isolated in coverage during the afternoon and evening hours, mainly across interior sections. With the humidity factored in, it will feel like the low to mid-100s.

Any evening storms will diminish tonight, leaving quiet conditions in place for daybreak on Thursday. Lows will be mild, in the mid-70s. Thursday will feature similar conditions with a 30 percent coverage of afternoon storms.

Later in the week, we will see an uptick in coverage of afternoon storms. Highs will slide back to the low 90s. This should continue through the weekend.

As for the tropics, the Atlantic basin remains quiet. No development is expected for the next five days.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Watch for a few storms if heading to the beach or out on the boat. There will also be a moderate rip current threat to keep in mind and you’ll want to take breaks from the sun and stay hydrated to prevent overheating.

Tropical Update

Right now, there are no areas of concern and development is not likely over the next five to seven days. Hurricane season runs through November 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.