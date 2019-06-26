State Police arrested a man on Wednesday for theft of cash downpayments at a Middletown car dealership.

Police say a customer at Nissan-Kia in Middletown contacted them and said they had not been credited for the full amount of their payment.

That prompted a three-month long investigation, which led them to 34-year-old Michael Edison Ramos. Ramos is a car salesman with the company.

He faces several charges including grand larceny and falsifying business records.

Police found several other victims of the scheme and now are asking anyone who may have experienced something similar to contact them.