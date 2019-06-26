ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man who had been charged with animal cruelty in connection to the death of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Pinky the Dancing Flamingo almost three years ago was struck and killed in a crash earlier this month, according to a crash report.

Joseph Anthony Corrao, 47, was struck and killed as he tried to walk across State Road 50 in the early morning hours of June 5, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The report says Corrao was struck by a 2004 black Ford F-150 pickup near the intersection of Story Partin Road, just west of Bithlo. He was taken to Florida Hospital East, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the F-150, a 23-year-old Port Orange man, was wearing a seat belt and not hurt, FHP said.

Corrao was charged with aggravated animal cruelty in mid-2016, when Pinky, who often entertained children with her "dancing" during school visits, was injured at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and had to be put down.

Witnesses told investigators then that Corrao was visiting the theme park with relatives when he picked up Pinky, who was in a pen with other flamingos. When other park-goers and Corrao's mother told him to leave the birds alone, they said, he violently slammed Pinky down to the ground. Her foot was so badly injured that she had to be euthanized.

In February 2017, a Hillsborough County circuit judge ruled that Corrao was too mentally ill to go to trial.

