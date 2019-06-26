WASHINGTON — Pursuant to subpoenas issued by two House committees Tuesday, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who led the investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign as well as efforts by the Trump administration to obstruct investigations in ties with Russia, has agreed to testify before both committees in open session next month.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), and the chairman of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) issued a joint statement and tweeted about Mueller's decision to testify Tuesday evening.

The committees have been in negotiations with Mueller for more than two months about his testimony. But he has been hesitant to testify and speak about the investigation beyond a public statement he issued last month.

In a letter to Mueller accompanying the subpoenas, the committee chairmen said “the American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions.”

Mueller's decision to testify came only after he was subpoenaed. In his public statement last May, he said he did not plan on commenting publicly on the investigation again, saying "the report is my testimony."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.