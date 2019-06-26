ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida may not be out of the running to be the new headquarters for the US Space Command.

Florida not on initial short list for Space Command headquarters

6 locations selected: Alabama, California, 4 in Colorado

Gov. DeSantis continues to talk to Preisdent Trump about adding Florida as potential location

The Air Force has selected six locations but Florida was not on that list. The space command is separate from the US Space Force - a proposal the president has pushed.

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s holding out hope Florida will be chosen. And DeSantis has made his case to a key ally - President Donald Trump.

As the US military expands in space, a decision that could bring millions of dollars and thousands of jobs may come down to an old friendship to bring Florida back into the running.

"I’ve been pestering him about it," DeSantis said.

DeSantis continues to talk to the president about keeping Florida in contention—despite the US Air Force announcing last month it had selected six finalists to be the headquarters for the re-established US Space Combatant Command— one location in Alabama, one in California and four locations in Colorado were selected.

"The Air Force wants to be in Colorado, I think we know that, but I think Florida has a lot to offer," DeSantis said. "And I think having the US Space Command, combatant command here I think that would continue to attract even more of the manufacturing base, and more of the industry side of it."

The new command will be focused on planning and executing space warfighting operations to protect U-S satellites and other space interests from potential threats, including Russia and China.

In a statement, the Air Force says it will pick a location later this summer. But Governor DeSantis says it’s not up to the Air Force to make the final decision.

"I spoke with the assistant secretary of (the) Air Force recently," DeSantis said. "I said I just want you to know I’m talking to the commander in chief about it, he views, a little differently, and he’s like ‘hey, we understand that and ultimately he gets the final say.’ "

No word yet on when the final location will be selected.