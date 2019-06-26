SORRENTO, Fla. — Sharon Shealey is perfectly happy with where she lives in the Sorrento area just north of the Orange County line.

"The people are just friendly, nice...it's just a nice place to live," she reasoned.

There is only one thing that messes with that perfection: Mount Plymouth Road, the main road just outside Shealey's community.

"I don't travel on it unless I have to and then I have to a couple of times a day so I do it. But it's not a good road to travel on," said Sharon.

One of the main problems the road has is a sharp curve just north of the State Road 429 overpass and just south of Shealey's community.

"You have to be extra careful and you can't let the people who are behind who want you to speed up intimidate you," Shealey warns other drivers.

Unfortunately, the signs are everywhere here of significant wreck activity from damage to some of the railing to crosses honoring the recently deceased.

Spectrum News 13 conducted a search of wrecks that occurred within a half mile radius here during the past year and counted eighteen. Most of them occurred near or around the curve.

Twelve of these wrecks involved injuries and one was deadly.

At least one viewer wrote in to Spectrum News 13 wanting those curves straightened out.

Orange County government is in charge of maintaining this stretch of road and confirmed that at least for right now there are no plans to straighten the road.

They have completed the design, however, for street lighting on Mount Plymouth Road from West Kelly Park Road to the Lake County line.

Shealey has already noticed the work.

"Orange County just put up, I counted them the other day, eleven street lights. So that will make the road more visible too," she said.