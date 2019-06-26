PALM COAST, Fla. — An intoxicated Palm Coast woman sliced the tip off her 2-year-old son's thumb when she slammed a sliding-glass door, deputies said Wednesday.

Megan Moss arrested after toddler's thumb injury

Deputies: She slammed sliding door on kid's thumb

2-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital

Megan Moss, 27, was charged with child neglect with great bodily harm and driving with a suspended license, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, but it wasn't immediately clear whether his injury would result in "permanent disfigurement," deputies said in a report.

The incident happened Monday.

Deputies were looking for a fugitive in a home on Beechwood Lane with the owner's permission when they woke up Moss, who also lives in the home.

She began yelling at the resident for letting the deputies inside and waking her up, a report said.

At one point, deputies heard the back sliding-glass door of the residence slam shut and immediately heard a child cry out in pain, according to a report.

A deputy responded and found blood coming from the child's hand.

A report said "it was apparent that due to Ms. Moss’ level of intoxication, she was acting irrational with disregard for her children's safety, and completely negligent, which resulted in Ms. Moss severing the tip of her two year old son's thumb off with the sliding glass door."

Moss was booked into Flagler County's jail and is being held on an $8,500 bond.