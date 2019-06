Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the completion of the Frontier Town Campground.

The North Hudson location used to be home to the Frontier Town theme park a signature piece of the Governor's "Gateway to the Adirondacks."

The new campground features include several equestrians, RV trailers, and tent camping areas.

The governor says the new campground will bolster local economy.

To date, an estimated $25 million has been commited to the tourism hub.