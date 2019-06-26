CLERMONT, Fla. — Six Lake County first responders are being credited for saving a man's life after tirelessly performing CPR for more than 40 minutes.

Shabiah Gordon's near-death experience began in the early morning hours of February 24, when his wife, Rosa Gordon, noticed that her 39-year-old husband's breathing was not normal.

Rosa Gordon tried unsuccessfully to wake up her husband, who had not had any major health issues previously.

After calling 911, first responders from Lake County Office of EMS and the Clermont Fire Department arrived and sprang into action to help the father of four who was in cardiac and respiratory arrest.

Relying on their training and experience, the crews administered resuscitative efforts to Gordon. But each crew member was determined to continue until they could get a pulse on him and take him to Orlando Health South Lake Hospital .

After two weeks in the intensive care unit, Gordon was able to walk out of the hospital and resume life with his wife and children, regaining full neurological function thanks to the dedication of the professionals on duty that day.

He calls himself "a walking miracle."

Gordon considers the workers at Lake EMS and Clermont Fire part of his extended family and thanks them for being persistent in getting his heart to beat again.

"From my family, from my church members, everybody, we thank them so much for everything... for not giving up," he said.

The teamwork demonstrated by the men made for a positive outcome. Without their efforts, Gordon might not have survived.

"I could not be more proud of our staff for not only embodying the Office of EMS values but for handling this rare incident and showing that when passion and proper training come together, miracles can happen," Director Jerry Smith said.

"I believe that this call had the positive outcome that it did due to our team members being adequately prepared to handle this type of situation. The Office of EMS is happy that Mr. Gordon can continue making memories with his family," he continued.

Clermont Fire Chief Carle Bishop said, "These guys go at it every day and work hard and hone their skills to be some of the best in the nation. Not a week goes by that we don't get recognition for a life saved. But this case was not typical. It's probably the longest they've worked on someone and had a positive outcome. We're very proud of them."