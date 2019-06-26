ORLANDO, Fla. — A man wanted in connection with the death of a Winter Garden teen who went missing and prompted an Amber Alert has been taken into custody in Connecticut, police say.

Winter Garden Police said Wednesday that Luis Rivera Jr. was found hiding in the basement of a home in Connecticut.

Police said extended family and friends helped him hide from authorities. Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service, Connecticut State Police, New Britain (Connecticut) Police, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement worked together to find Rivera.

He was extradited Tuesday and is now in the Orange County Jail on no bond.

In May, a missing-and-endangered alert was issued for 16-year-old Bruce Hagans Jr., who was thought to have been kidnapped. An Amber Alert was issued. Hagans's body was found several days later in the Wedgefield community, and Luis Mario Rivera Sr. was charged with tampering with evidence in the case.