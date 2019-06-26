Something big is coming to Marketplace Mall. It's still unclear what's exactly in the plans, but the mall's owner earned an unprecedented victory to make it happen.

For the first time, Monroe County agreed to exercise eminent domain to support redevelopment at the mall. The deal will compensate existing mall tenants who oppose the plan.

Wilmorite wants to use 25 acres of parking for a new tenant. However, it won't say what it will be. Company spokesperson Janice Sherman said in a statement that the deal will keep the mall alive:

"The approval is an essential step toward redeveloping The Marketplace Mall. Many mall owners and developers across the country are requesting similar adjustments to accommodate dated lease language."

Henrietta's town board will meet Wednesday night to consider the plan.