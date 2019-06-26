ORLANDO, Fla. — A bear that made its way to Interstate 4 was found dead Wednesday morning.

According to Orlando police, the animal was found on westbound I-4 entrance ramp from John Young Parkway.

No lanes were blocked and it was not immediately clear if the bear was struck by a vehicle.

The bear was in the median and not impacting any traffic.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, there may be additional bear sightings this time of year as juveniles are dispersing from their mothers at this time of year.

Officials have not determined the age of the bear on I-4 yet, however.

Earlier this week, a large, adult bear was stuck in a tree for hours in an Orlando neighborhood.

The large mammal was spotted on Lido Street in east Orlando, near Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. The bear eventually came out of the tree and returned to a wooded area.