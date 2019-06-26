PARKLAND, Fla. — Two more deputies who were at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the day of the mass shooting last year have been fired, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said Wednesday.

The deputies were terminated for neglect of duty, Tony said during a news conference.

The firings came as a result of an internal affairs investigation into the law enforcement response to the shooting, which left 17 people dead at the high school in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018.

Of the seven officers who were part of the inquest, four have been terminated or, in the case of school resource officer Scot Peterson, arrested.

Tony said Edward Eason and Josh Sanbul, along with Peterson and Sgt. Brian Miller, were fired as a result of the findings. No disciplinary action was taken against three other deputies who had been under investigation.

Information from CNN was used in this report.