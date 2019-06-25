SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Midway community in Seminole County says when it rains, it floods.

The streets of Midway may look quiet and calm now, but when thunder roars, folks like Emory Green are forced to stay indoors — largely because several of the roads in the Midway community are underwater.

“For years we have always had an issue with rain and water,” Green said. “With the series of farmers, canals and ditches, and other old drainage areas that are within the area, it’s too much.”

According to Green, the water does not drain properly, causing it to bubble up as opposed to going down.

“Once those areas overflow, it drains into the same farmers’ canals and conduits just as our water exits,” Green said.

Tuesday night, members of the Midway community will meet with Seminole County representatives to discuss the Midway Basin engineering study.

Residents like Green who have lived here nearly all their life just hope change is coming for a dryer Midway.

“The residents that live out here feel like a lot of these issues have been overlooked,” Green said. “When you look at it for what it is, it shouldn’t take 45-plus years or 44 years to deal with a full water system in a community that has been here, and we are being built all around.”

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the Assistant County Manager Meloney Lung but was told staff cannot comment on the flooding issues at this time, because they are currently studying it. She says the County hopes to get more input at a community meeting.

The meeting with the county will be held at the Midway community center and runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.