ORLANDO, Fla. – An estimated 48.9 million Americans will be traveling this Fourth of July, with most of them heading to Orlando.

Orlando is the top July 4 travel destination, according to AAA

Orlando International Airport to be busiest airport for car rentals

Travelers are expected to visit the attractions

The City Beautiful is once again the No. 1 travel destination for the holiday, according to AAA.

"This Independence Day will be a big boom for the travel industry, as a record number of Americans prepare to travel for the holiday," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement. "Florida's attractions, airports, hotels and beaches will see large crowds of both Floridians and those traveling from out of state."

Orlando International Airport is also expected to be the busiest airport in the U.S. to rent a car over the Fourth of July holiday, according to AAA.

So what's driving the uptick in travel?

AAA says lower gas prices, lower unemployment and robust consumer spending are the key factors.

Honolulu, Hawaii was named the second-most popular Fourth of July travel destination by AAA. Seattle, Washington; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Anaheim, California round out the top five.