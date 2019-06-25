ORLANDO, Fla. — An armed man accused of sexually battering a person walking on Orange Blossom Trail on June 12 is now in custody, according to Orlando Police Department.
Rovial Lomon Walker, 31, has been charged Tuesday with sexual battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and robbery with a firearm in connection to an attack near Columbia Street in Orlando.
He is also facing aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and false imprisonment charges.
OPD’s Sgt. Eduardo Bernal in a June 14 news release said Walker reportedly threatened the alleged victim with a firearm before he “physically battered” the person.
Walker is expected to make his first appearance before a judge Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing, police say. No further information is available at this time.