ORLANDO, Fla. — An armed man accused of sexually battering a person walking on Orange Blossom Trail on June 12 is now in custody, according to Orlando Police Department.

Rovial Lomon Walker, 31, charged with June 12 sexual battery

Police have been searching for Walker for more than 2 weeks

Rovial Lomon Walker, 31, has been charged Tuesday with sexual battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and robbery with a firearm in connection to an attack near Columbia Street in Orlando.

He is also facing aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and false imprisonment charges.

OPD’s Sgt. Eduardo Bernal in a June 14 news release said Walker reportedly threatened the alleged victim with a firearm before he “physically battered” the person.

Walker is expected to make his first appearance before a judge Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, police say. No further information is available at this time.