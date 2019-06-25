ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures will return to the mid-90s today under hazy sunshine. With another day of limited moisture, storms will be isolated in coverage during the afternoon.

The main hazard on the water today will be a stray afternoon shower or storm.

Otherwise, good boating conditions will prevail with winds from the northwest shifting east around 5 to 10 knots.

Seas will be fairly calm, with a light chop on the Intracoastal and running 1 to 2 feet offshore. In the nearshore waters, surfers will find it to be very poor if not flat. The risk of rip currents is moderate.

With the humidity factored in, it will feel like the low 100s. Any evening storms will diminish by sunset, leaving quiet conditions in place for the overnight hours.

Lows will be mild, in the mid-70s. Wednesday will bring an uptick in coverage of afternoon storms. Highs will once again run in the mid-90s. Later this week, the pattern will bring back deeper moisture, resulting in more numerous afternoon storms.

This should continue through the weekend. Highs during this time will stay close to the average for this time of year, in the low 90s.

As for the tropics, the Atlantic basin remains quiet. No development is expected for the next five days.

Beach and Surf Conditions

We’ll start our Tuesday with very poor surfing conditions and wave heights around one to two feet, but transition to flat surf as the day progresses.

An east-southeast trade swell will be enough to create a moderate rip current threat, so use extra caution and swim near an open lifeguard stand.

The ultra violet index remains extreme, which means under 10 minutes to get yourself a burn.

Tropical Update

June is not a typically active month in the tropics. Right now, there are no areas of concern and development is not likely over the next five to seven days. Hurricane season runs through November 30.

