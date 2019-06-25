ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue has been busy responding to lightning-related fires, responding to two in one week.

One was at the One Fire Church City of Refuge and another was at a home on Blue Lagoon Way.

Pastor John Tompkins showed Spectrum News 13 a look at the damage caused to the men's recovery center , which fire officials said was struck by lightning last Wednesday.

"We lost all our mattresses we lost all our clothes, slowly getting back, and everything in the room was ruined," Tompkins said.

Now, the group is trying to salvage what it can.

"The bright side is, we can still use some type of structure and build on that if they let us," he continued.

There were no injuries caused by the fire.

At the Blue Lagoon Way fire , the family was able to get out safely.

"They had working smoke alarms. This is a family that heard that sound of lightning that clap of thunder and so called 911 and grabbed the pets, grabbed people, and got out the door. That’s really the message," Orange County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Carrie Proudfit said.

There are some ways to try to protect your home and yourself when lightning strikes.

"Some of the larger structures, tall buildings in the area, have lightning rods, but do your research. Definitely have the smoke alarms, and find out the best fits for your home," Proudfit said.