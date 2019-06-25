ORLANDO, Fla. — Carmen Rivera, 66, was born in Puerto Rico. The list of accomplishments she earned while she served her community is long enough to fill a book.

Rivera started volunteering with a rescue squadron and her son's little league

Impact began in 1990 with a new sports league for at-risk children

Her volunteer work gained national recognition from the White House

In 1961, on her native island, she began to help others with a Volunteer Rescue Squadron, then she volunteered at her son’s little league.

Her impact really began in 1990 when she moved to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Here, she started a sports league for at-risk children to keep them busy, away from drugs, alcohol and gangs.

"Down South, we’ll describe those neighborhoods as a 'Little Hot,'" Rivera said.

They named the program Coqui after a native frog in Puerto Rico. The coqui frogs only sing in their homeland. She wanted her baby frogs to sing too.

"It was a great example for them and helped them get ahead in life," she said.

Her work with The Boys and Girls Club gained her national recognition from the White House. She won Boys and Girls Clubs Volunteer of the Year in 1995.

"President Bill Clinton sent me a note thanking me for my service," Rivera said. "It was an honor."

After a short-lived retirement four years ago, she moved to Orlando and quickly began volunteering at Jesus de Nazareth Episcopal Church .

"I do everything what they ask," she said.

Rivera now helps feed those in need from the homeless community to asylum seekers at her church, Jesus de Nazareth Episcopal Church.

"It's a pleasure," she said. "You actually feel like you're making a difference."