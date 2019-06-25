KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — One of the Falcon Heavy booster rockets exploded hundreds of miles off the coast of Cape Canaveral after it missed a landing on a drone ship, sending flames into the air.

Despite the issue, SpaceX is still calling its Tuesday morning launch of the Falcon Heavy a success. The rocket roared off launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 2:30 am Tuesday.

The launch was delayed three hours due to a ground hydraulic issue that was eventually resolved. This was the third launch of the Falcon Heavy, and the first nighttime launch.

On board the Falcon Heavy were 24 satellites for the Department of Defense, NASA, NOAA and other educational institutions.

What makes this mission so challenging is that the rocket is deploying those 24 satellites at three separate orbits. After the second stage separated and headed to space, those three first stage boosters headed back down to Earth.

The two side boosters successfully landed at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station 8 minutes after launch.

The center, core booster was heading to the drone ship, some 700 miles off our coast, when it missed the mark and exploded in the ocean.

The drone ship was positioned twice as far as it usually it is for a sea landing due to the requirements of the mission.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted it was a long shot because the booster was coming in about 4 times faster than a rifle bullet.

SpaceX has gone zero for three in recovering core boosters.

They were not able to successfully recover the core booster in the Falcon Heavy's two previous missions. Last year, the core booster exploded on the drone ship. Earlier this year, the booster was able to touch down on the ship, but then tipped over in the rough seas.

SpaceX says one of their boats out in the ocean was able to capture half of the nose cone, or payload fairing. SpaceX likes to recover their boosters and fairings in an effort to resuse them to drive down the cost of launches.

The company emphasizes the recovery of the rocket parts is just a secondary mission. Their primary mission, delivering the 24 satellites to the proper orbits is going as planned.