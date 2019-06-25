PALM COAST, Fla. — An A+ Teacher in Flagler County has found a way to relate to her students through her sense of humor, and that's loosening the load when it comes to learning.

Laughing and learning is the way to keep it fun in Melissa Albrecht's class.

She says she lives for the light-bulb moments when her fourth grader’s faces brighten up at Belle Terre Elementary School in Palm Coast.

“And that light where they finally realize it — maybe they didn't understand it, and then they're like, ‘that's what it was,’ and I'm like, ‘there you go!’" Albrecht said.

Laughter in the classroom? How this @FlaglerSchools A+Teacher's 🍎sense of humor at is breaking down barriers when it comes to learning. See her in action w/t @ybruzual & the entire Morning Show 🌞team Tuesday starting at :53 after the hour on @MyNews13! pic.twitter.com/8uwcwnb7Xk — Tammie Fields (@tammiefields) June 25, 2019

So what's the secret to Albrecht's unique teaching style?

"Humor, humor!” she said. “All the time and relating it back to life, to their own lives. It seems to reach them more that way."

Albrecht says her fifth grade teacher and her family inspired her to become a teacher.

"Because my mom always wanted to be (a teacher), but she never did, so I kind of went that path. But definitely my teachers I had in the past -- my fifth grade teacher more specifically," she said.

Albrecht's known since she was her students’ age that she wanted to teach and says she's humbled to be chosen as an A+ Teacher.

"It's nice to know that it's appreciated. You can ask any of them. They're like my kids. They are my kids. My kids from nine years ago are still my kids, and if I saw them I'd give them a gigantic hug," she said.