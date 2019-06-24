ORLANDO, Fla. -- This week is National Lightning Safety Awareness Week and it is a reminder that no place outside is safe during a thunderstorm.

There have been four deaths attributed to lightning through late June around the U.S.

One of those deaths happened right here in Central Florida when a man was struck while riding a motorcycle on I-95 in Volusia County.

Other states to report deaths so far have been Texas and Pennsylvania.

In 2018, there were 20 deaths and in 2017 there were 16 deaths reported nationwide.

The latest 10 average (2009-2018) shows 27 people die each year from lightning.

Here are some important safety tips to keep in mind during a thunderstorm.

Avoid open areas

Stay away from tall trees, towers and utility poles

Stay away from metal conductors such as wires or fences

Take shelter in a sturdy building or hard-topped vehicle

Wait 30 minutes after the last thunder before heading back outside

All thunderstorms are dangerous because they all contain lightning.

Lightning can strike outside of the area with the heaviest rain and may strike as far as 10 miles from a thunderstorm.

Only 10 percent of lightning victims die, however, many have long-lasting injuries and disabilities.

How can you simply tell how far a thunderstorm is away from you?

After you see a flash of lightning, all you have to do is count 1-Mississippi, 2-Mississippi, 3-Mississippi etc. until you hear thunder.

Divide your number you finished on when you heard thunder by five. This will give you the number of miles a storm is from you.

As we always say on Spectrum News 13, when thunder roars, go indoors.