ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Kissimmee man was found dead in Orange County two days after he reportedly crashed and was ejected from his motorcycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

  • Motorcyclist's body found two days after crash
  • Barrak Alsaadon, 39, crashed on Saturday
  • He was ejected from the motorcycle, according to troopers

Lt. Kim Montes with FHP said Jabbar Barrak Alsaadon, 39, was riding a KTM motorcycle in the parking lot of 3150 36th Street on Saturday.

For an undetermined reason, Alsaadon lost control of the motorcycle, with the front of it eventually striking a fence.

Alsaadon was ejected from the motorcycle, according to troopers. His body was found Monday at 7:45 a.m.

The investigation in ongoing.