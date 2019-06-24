ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Kissimmee man was found dead in Orange County two days after he reportedly crashed and was ejected from his motorcycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Lt. Kim Montes with FHP said Jabbar Barrak Alsaadon, 39, was riding a KTM motorcycle in the parking lot of 3150 36th Street on Saturday.
For an undetermined reason, Alsaadon lost control of the motorcycle, with the front of it eventually striking a fence.
Alsaadon was ejected from the motorcycle, according to troopers. His body was found Monday at 7:45 a.m.
The investigation in ongoing.