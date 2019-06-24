KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX's third Falcon Heavy launch will mark several firsts.

If the Falcon Heavy lifts off as scheduled late Monday night, it will be the first nighttime launch of the world's most powerful operational rocket.

Also, it's the first time the Defense Department has used a Falcon Heavy for a mission.

Finally, it will be the first time that SpaceX will reuse the side boosters, which were used on the previous Falcon Heavy mission .

The STP-2 mission includes several experimental spacecraft and experiments . Primarily, the Falcon Heavy will carry 24 satellites for the U.S Air Force Space and Missile System Center; an experimental Green Propellant Infusion Mission for NASA; and a Deep Space Atomic Clock, a navigation test satellite.

This mission marks the first reuse of side boosters that flew on a previous Falcon Heavy mission pic.twitter.com/4Zl7miTQ24 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 22, 2019

"With this Deep Space Atomic Clock, we can now built GPS-like navigation systems at other planets and moons, so imagine if astronauts on the moon had GPS," said Jill Seubert, interplanetary investigator at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

SpaceX also says it's going to attempt to stick a booster landing on its drone ship about 750 miles out in the Atlantic.

Monday night's launch will take place at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A. The window opens at 11:30 p.m. EDT and ends at 3:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday.

