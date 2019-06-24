The owners of Shoppingtown Mall have missed the deadline to pay millions in back taxes according to a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Executive's Office.

Moonbeam LLC owes nearly $10 million in taxes dating back to 2015. The owners were given an extension to pay up but failed to do so by Monday's deadline.

Now that they've missed it the mall goes into the process of foreclosure.

"We deserve better than a tax delinquent, vacant mall and my administration is committed to seeing this property revitalized and redeveloped," said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon in a statement back in May.