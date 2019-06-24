ORLANDO, Fla. — A busy section of one of Orlando’s most-traveled roads opened back up around 6 p.m. Monday after being closed since Friday night following a water and sewer main break.

The closure affected Orange Avenue between Gore and Kaley streets.

As crews worked to repair Orange Avenue, drivers were forced to use two-lane side streets through Orlando Regional Medical Center.

At one point, Floribel Garcia’s van got into a minor accident with a flatbed trailer.

Garcia believes the detour road wasn’t big enough to handle the extra traffic.

“This street is too small for a lot of traffic, especially at this time,” said Garcia.

UPDATE: SKY 13 over water main break, busted pipe on Orange Ave that has road shut down between Gore and Kaley. Should be closed until late afternoon for road repair as pipes have been fixed #orlando #traffic pic.twitter.com/dLH7oFuB3N — Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) June 24, 2019

An OUC spokesperson says something caused one of their main water lines and a city of Orlando sewer line to both break in the area Friday night.

It’s the third major water main break in the city in eight months. OUC is still trying to figure out what exactly caused a break that swallowed up an SUV on Orange Avenue in downtown back in March.

The agency is now planning to replace a mile of an old water line in Lake Eola Heights, where a huge water main break last October flooded several cars and even some homes.

OUC is now conducting a study to evaluate the sustainability of all major water lines in the city.

“Some of these pipes are close to 100 years old, so we’ve had three water main breaks in the last year, so they are now surveying the different areas and we’ll make repairs as needed,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

But OUC says proactively repairing aging lines is not only costly, but it’s also very disruptive. The agency is doing the study, because they say repairing damage after a break happens is even more expensive.

OUC says it’s still not clear what exactly caused the latest water main break, but they say new development and construction in the area puts a major stress on the water lines and that could have contributed to the break.​