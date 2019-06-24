A new disc golf course open in Henrietta has 18-holes of Frisbee tossing fun.

At Riverton Disc Golf Course, golf balls and clubs are replaced by brightly colored discs and metal baskets.

We are playing some disc golf at the new course at Riverton in Henrietta. This is hole 14. It’s a par 3. 185 ft from tee to basket. #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/NC9urfVAzs — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 24, 2019

The Scottsville-West Henrietta Road course was designed and installed by Michael Klock, who grew up golfing with his father. He says opening the course is a dream come true.

"I just love this game. It's like golf, but you get to be in the woods," Klock said. "You are outdoors and sometimes you’re in the open and sometimes you are really deep in the woods. You have to cut around trees and curve your way and make your own path to the hole. It's such a great game. It is really challenging.”

Michael Klock designed, installed and maintains the new disc golf course at Riverton in #Henrietta Check out all the different discs. Different shape discs for driving and putting for various flight paths. #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/zISw3gz6j2 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 24, 2019

The goal is to get to the disc in the holes in the least amount of strokes. There are different discs for different types to of shots, similar to clubs in traditional golf.

It’s a game for all ages and skill levels, and only costs $5.

“Yes, I grew up golfing. When I first started golfing all I really cared about was making the turn, getting a snickers and running on the cart," Klock added. "But over time I did get in early and took off and years later somebody introduced me to disc golf and I never looked back.”

Riverton will have a grand opening party for the new disc golf course on Saturday, July 6. All disc golf green fees for that day will be donated to the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester.