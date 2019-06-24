OAK HILL, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested after a 2-year-old boy was found wandering along U.S. 1 all by himself in Oak Hill, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Yajaira Tirado, 28, and Jacob Krueger, 25, were charged with child neglect.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday, a driver reported seeing a toddler trying to the highway in front of her, deputies said. The woman stopped her car to retrieve the child and prevent any cars from hitting him. A mail carrier also stopped to help.

The 2-year-old was wearing a dirty diaper and had bug bites covering his arms, deputies said.

A deputy recognized the child and went to find Tirado, his mother, and Krueger, Tirado's fiance. Both were found "passed out" inside their mobile home, according to deputies.

The couple appeared to be under the influence of drugs and were "frothing at the mouth," deputies said.

Inside the home, deputies found trash, dirty clothes and dirty dishes piled up. Deputies also said there were broken beer bottles on the ground.

The child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Tirado and Kruger were taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.