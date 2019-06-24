ORLANDO, Fla. — Although construction on the " I-4 Ultimate " project isn't near completion, work on the interstate widening project will take a big step forward.

Stretch through downtown Orlando moving to permanent configuration

"I-4 Ultimate" officials consider it a major construction milestone

Shift expected to be ready in time for Monday morning commute

Starting Friday night, crews will shift the eastbound lanes of I-4 from Colonial Drive to Lee Road onto elevated lanes next to it.

This means eight miles of I-4 eastbound in downtown Orlando will be moved into their permanent configuration.

"This shift is a major milestone for us," I-4 Ultimate spokesman David Parks said.

The move is for construction crews to have more space to work.

"We can open up a very large work zone. We can follow this shift with a westbound move, all the westbound traffic over to the currently eastbound lanes, (which) opens up a space from (State Road) 408 to Ivanhoe (Boulevard)," Parks said. "Crews can remove the westbound lanes and make some major progress."

The eastbound lanes that are shifting go from South Street to Lee Road. The temporary eastbound ramp system between Colonial Drive and Lee Road will go away, and the traditional ramps will return.

"The big thing is that they’ll see a lot more progress a lot quicker now that we’re able to move large chunks of traffic into new lanes."

In order for the big shift to happen in time for Monday’s commute, exits and lanes will be closed intermittently during the weekend, especially on I-4 eastbound heading into downtown.

"Just make sure you plan plenty of extra time, a little extra patience, because we’ll have various closures, some of them over the whole weekend, sometimes just an overnight closure," Parks said.

So if you’re coming into downtown this weekend from eastbound I-4, try to exit at South Street to avoid closures on Colonial Drive and Amelia Street.

Parks said rain could delay the project, but he’s confident even with rain, crews will be able to complete it by Monday morning.