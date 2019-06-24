BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill into law that will help aerospace companies looking for workforce.

Gov. DeSantis signs House Bill 70-71 at Kennedy Space Center

New law to increase apprenticeship opportunities on Space Coast

During a stop at Kennedy Space Center, DeSantis signed House Bill 70-71, which expands apprenticeship programs throughout the state, including in advanced manufacturing and commercial space.

Florida has been able to attract businesses to the Space Coast—like Blue Origin and Boeing—but now those companies need the workforce.

Experts say the state will have a need for up to 10,000 skilled workers in the next five or six years.

This new law gives students alternative pathways to learn more technical skills to make sure they're ready to meet that need.

"I think these types of programs will help the folks that go through them, but I also think it will help me, sell Florida for additional investment into the future," DeSantis said.

He says the new law will also require school district to offer an elective in financial literacy.

DeSantis also visited SpaceX, where the company is preparing for tonight's Falcon Heavy launch.