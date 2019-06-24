FLORIDA — Good news for Florida residents and visitors, the crime rate is down by 9 percent, according to the 2018 annual Uniform Crime Report.

Murder, rape offenses have increased

County-by-county breakdown

This is the 48th consecutive year Florida has seen a drop in its crime rate.

“The fall of overall crime rates in 2018 is great news for all Floridians, but there’s still more work to be done,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

According to the report, violent crime offenses dropped by 4.2 percent and property crimes fell by 7.9 percent. The index crimes of robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft also dropped, while murder and rape saw increases.

Murder offenses increased by 50 total homicides, a 4.7 percent increase, including the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

However, total index crimes decreased by 7.4 percent, with 45,154 fewer reported offenses compared to 2017.

“Florida is a stronger, safer state because of the men and women of law enforcement who face danger every day to protect their communities,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody.

FDLE began tracking crime statistics in 1971.