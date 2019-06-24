ORLANDO — The first debates of the Democratic primary season kick off this week—with the top 20 Democratic presidential candidates facing off over two nights in Miami.

"It's really hard to have a debate that can be substantive with so many candidates," said Michele Swers, a professor at Georgetown University.

Republicans dealt with a field nearly this large back in 2015. Instead of holding back-to-back debates on the same night, the historically large field is split across Wednesday and Thursday, with each night featuring two randomly-selected slates of 10 candidates.

"Having them at the same time, on different days, they are trying to say these debates are equal debates. The random draw was fairly lopsided," Swers said.

Experts like Swers believe Senator Elizabeth Warren, the top-polling contender in group one has a major advantage.

"She in some ways will have that stage to herself to make her very progressive case and she has a lot of plans," Swers said.

The most well-known and highest polling candidates go head-to-head on the second night. With former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders on the stage, expect things to be a lot more confrontational.

"We can see that fight between the vision of the progressives and Bernie Sanders and the vision of Vice President Biden saying you need to be more moderate, you need to build consensus," Swers said.

"That will be the main event, the second night, with other candidates trying to push on Vice President Biden and reduce his poll numbers."

While the candidates will get national attention, it will also be an opportunity for them to get their message out directly to voters in the state.

Even though Democrats don't have a nominee just yet, the Democratic National Committee is stepping up their outreach efforts, deploying 90 organizers, targeting critical swing districts.

"Those folks are spread out across the state, the Florida Democratic Party will have a strong presence in both Tampa and Orlando and across the I-4," said David Bergstein, with the DNC.

Prominent Republicans are also expected to be in Miami this week, countering Democrats' efforts to unseat President Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence will hold an event Tuesday to help launch the 'Latinos for Trump' coalition.