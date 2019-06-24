ORLANDO, Fla. — A former emergency medical technician in Central Florida has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison in a child-pornography case, a State Attorney announced Monday.

Casselberry man sentenced to 19 years in prison for child porn case

Sentence will be followed by 30 years of supervised release

Bryan Matthew Cooney, 30, of Casselberry, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza to 19 years for possession of child pornography.

His sentence will be followed by 30 years of supervised release, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida. Prosecutors also ordered Cooney to forfeit a cellphone.

On October 30, 2018, FBI agents with a search warrant went to Cooney’s home, where he admitted he had chatted with an undercover officer in September about sexually exploiting a 12-year-old girl.

During the chats, Cooney shared clothed images of the girl and said he had sexually abused her and produced sexually explicit images of her. In reality, the girl was the daughter of his friend, and he took her photos off his friend's Facebook page, prosecutors said.

Investigators say Cooney intended to use her photos to trade with others to get child porn.

After Cooney also gave investigators access to a Dropbox account, agents said they found hundreds of videos and numerous images of child pornography.