BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash is scheduled to make a first appearance in court Monday.

A deputy was able to catch up with a driver involved in a deadly hit and run in Brevard County this weekend.

Driver arrested for leaving the scene of fatal crash

Lisa Ekstorm due in court Monday

Driver Lisa Ekstrom was arrested for leaving the scene of the crash.

Lisa Ekstrom (Brevard County Jail)

Troopers say the car was traveling southbound on U.S. 1 approaching the intersection of High Point Drive when Ekstrom hit a bicycle crossing U.S. 1.

The cyclist, 47-year-old Bobby Griffs, died at the hospital.