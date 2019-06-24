ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will deliver his annual State of the City address Monday.

Watch LIVE coverage of the State of the City address at 10 a.m. on Spectrum News 13

He pushed it back a week after learning President Donald Trump was coming to town last week.

Dyer is expected to talk about a number of the city's recent accomplishments-- like downtown development with UCF, Valencia College and pedestrian safety

The State of the City is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at the Dr. Phillip's Center at 445 S. Magnolia Avenue.