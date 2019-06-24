AUSTIN, Texas -- Tucked away in a parking garage on South Congress is a dive bar that many consider to be an Austin institution.

Ego's establisehd in 1979

Has developed into Austin institution over the years

Bar noted for karaoke and comradery

“Our motto is turning friends into family since 1979,” said Laura Kosmerl, Ego’s general manager, “So, everybody here gets along, they’re super supportive, it really is a family. I mean, you come in and everybody is so accepting the moment you come in, there are so many regulars that are going to start talking to you as soon as you come in the door, so it’s a great place.”

Now known for karaoke, Ego’s is celebrating its 40th year in Austin.

“Around 8 o' clock, 9 o’clock people start showing up to sing and you see all kinds of talent and it’s just really amazing,” said Guss Searcy, an Ego’s patron.

But for its staff and patrons, Ego’s is more than just a bar.

“I think we’re known for karaoke, but there’s a lot more to it. There’s like, a family vibe,” said Joel Bard, Ego’s employee.

"I really just think we care. About everything,” said Kosmerl. “From making sure that you get home safely, you know, to just making sure that you have a good time and that you can come in and not feel judged and feel accepted."

Between the music and the energy, it’s no surprise Ego’s has a loyal group of regulars.

“I think it’s hard for people to not have a good time in here,” said Kosmerl.

“It is a lot of fun, I keep coming back,” said Searcy.

Regulars, who help make sure that Ego’s isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“Happy Anniversary, Ego’s! Ahh, mi amor!” exclaimed Bard.