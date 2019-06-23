Underpriveleged children in India are often forced to drop out of school to make money. Now, in Buffalo, there's a way to help.

Akshaya Patra, also known as Food for Education, hosted its first annual picnic at Como Park in Lancaster on Sunday.

The non-for-profit is based in India and recently started a Western New York chapter. The organization gives free lunches to government-school students in India.

Typically, kids stop attending because they can't afford food. Young boys often go to work and girls are married off.

Akshaya Patra gives kids an incentive to stay in school by providing more than 1.7 million meals. You can donate $20 to feed one child for an entire school year.

"A lot of these kids stay in their villages and end up giving back through Akshaya Patra because they're so blessed and grateful for what this program has provided for them," said Susan Raina, chair person of the WNY Chapter of Akshaya Patra.

For more information on how to donate you can head to the "Akshaya Patra, Food for Education — Western New York Chapter" Facebook page.

They will also be holding a fundraiser gala at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara on Millersport in October.