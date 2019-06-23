NATIONWIDE — A brand of infant formula sold at Walmart is being recalled because one of the lots could contain pieces of metal, the manufacturer says.

  • Powder baby formula sold at Walmart being recalled
  • Containers of Parent's Choice Advantage could contain metal
  • Those who bought affected lot urged to go to Walmart for refund

The recall is for 35 oz., 992g containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron, Perrigo Company plc said in a news release issued Friday.

The lots that may have the metal foreign matter will have the lot code C26EVFV with a "use by" date of February 26, 2021, Perrigo said. The recall stems from a consumer report.

No "adverse events" have been reported.

Anyone who bought the infant formula powder is urged to stop using it and go to a Walmart store for a refund.

If you have questions, call Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.

The Parent's Choice Advantage infant formula being recalled has a Lot Code of C26EVFV and a "use by" date of February 26, 2021. (Perrigo Company plc)
