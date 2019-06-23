NATIONWIDE — A brand of infant formula sold at Walmart is being recalled because one of the lots could contain pieces of metal, the manufacturer says.

Powder baby formula sold at Walmart being recalled

Containers of Parent's Choice Advantage could contain metal

Those who bought affected lot urged to go to Walmart for refund

The recall is for 35 oz., 992g containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron, Perrigo Company plc said in a news release issued Friday.

The lots that may have the metal foreign matter will have the lot code C26EVFV with a "use by" date of February 26, 2021, Perrigo said. The recall stems from a consumer report.

No "adverse events" have been reported.

Anyone who bought the infant formula powder is urged to stop using it and go to a Walmart store for a refund.

If you have questions, call Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.