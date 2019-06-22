DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man tied to a sucker punch on January 26 outside a Daytona Beach bar that left another man brain damaged is now behind bars.

Daniel Duany, 26, accused of punching, injuring man outside bar

The alleged attack left Derrick Tibado, 22, brain-damaged

PREVIOUS: Police Search for Suspect Whose Punch Left Man Blind, Brain-Damaged

On Saturday, Daytona Beach Police arrested 26 year-old Daniel Duany, who is now charged with felony aggravated battery in connection to the punch outside the Coyote Ugly bar.

The punch was captured by surveillance cameras outside the bar. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim, 22-year-old Derrick Tibado, is now blind and brain-damaged, according to his mother.

“He has still got the brain damage. He’s blind, he can’t see, he can’t remember what happened to him," said Deanne Tibado. "He can’t even be taught to hold his hands out to feel … he just walks into a wall because he can’t be taught anything.”

Police were able to identify Duany as the suspect after someone who witnesses the attack positively identified him in a photo lineup.

“He didn’t get away with it now, because we have overwhelming evidence, and we are going to go after him with the full extent of the law. The State Attorney is on board, and prosecutors. We are moving forward in this case and getting closure for our victim,”​ said Chief Greg Capri of Daytona Beach Police Department.

Tibado's family had mixed emotions when they heard the news of the arrest.

“For so long I said when they catch him, it will be so good, but it really doesn't change anything,” Deanne Tibado said.

Deanne just wants Duany to face justice.

“I hope that he’s charged with everything that he can be, and he stays as long as they can allow… and we will be there in court every day,” she said.

Duany is also facing extradition to Kentucky, where he is charged with trafficking amphetamines.