Local artist Susan Keeter is disappointed the Harriet Tubman $20 bill debut was pushed back from 2020 to 2028.

So, she bought a Harriet Tubman stamp online to transform her own twenties and others throughout the community.

She says the photo is a beautiful portrait of Tubman that was uncovered just a couple years ago.

"This is a very respectful, creative way to get Tubman bills out there," Keeter said. "Stamping her face is just a way to honor her and get the bills out there, to remind people this is the plan America has."

And if you're wondering if this is legal, it appears it is. The U.S. Treasury Department says defacement is against the law if you are purposely making the currency unusable.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer has called on the Treasury Department's inspector general to investigate the setback.