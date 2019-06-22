ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — One Brevard County fire station went from being one of the oldest to the newest in the county.

Fire Station 36 was devastated by Hurricane Irma

$1.6 million project rebuilt the facility

With standing room only, the community gathered to welcome the Rockledge firefighters new home.

It took almost two years to rebuild Fire Station 36 from the ground up after Hurricane Irma caused so much damage that the previous building couldn't be salvaged. The estimated cost for the entire project was around $1.6 million, and the building can withstand a Category 5 hurricane.

"(The) station that was originally here, built back in the 60's, was devastated by Hurricane Irma and between the water damage from the storm, it was determined that the station was totaled," Deputy Chief Jim Wilson explained.

While construction was going on, the fire department operated out of the EOC which is a few miles away, but as Deputy Chief Jim Wilson for Rockledge Fire Department and Emergency Services said, even seconds can play a vital role.

"If your life is in danger and it's because of a fire or an emergency medical issue, seconds count so those minutes make a huge difference," he says.

The new fire station has bunking facilities and private bathrooms for their staff to accommodate male and female firefighters.

"We'll be serving the citizens of this area for decades to come probably 50-60 years minimum," Wilson said.