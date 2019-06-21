VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Body camera video of a 2-year-old being picked up by a deputy while the child’s grandmother was allegedly trying to buy heroin may be startling to some, but not to Volusia County residents like Stephanie Casimiro.

Casimiro has seen firsthand just how dangerous and close to home the opioid epidemic can be.

“I lost a family member to opioid abuse and addiction,” she said.

But she quickly discovered after joining the Rotary Club of Ormond Beach that she wasn’t the only one touched by this crisis in Volusia County.

“I was talking to everyone and told them what I was passionate about, and I didn’t know how I could help, but this is what I wanted to do. The whole room lit up. Of 15 people, everybody had a personal story where this had affected their lives,” Casimiro said.

According to the Florida Department of Health , Volusia County ranks 18th out of Florida’s 67 counties for deaths from opioid abuse — with 18 deaths per 100,000 people.

And the opioid poisoning death rate increased there by 55 percent from 2015 to 2017.

Casimiro says that’s why she and the Rotary club wanted to do their part.

They donated a small sum to Addiction Treatment Advocates, who work to try to make opioid addiction treatment affordable.

“Basically we’re changing someone’s life for less than $200 a month,” Casimiro said.

Casimiro herself decided to sponsor someone to go through the center’s yearlong treatment program. And now the Rotary Club will follow suit and sponsor someone this July, which can hopefully prevent someone from ending up in a bad situation.

But there’s so many more out there who need help.

“There’s a lot of resources, there’s just not enough for the size of this epidemic. We need more,” Casimiro said.

She adds that they’ve had several other doctors come to their Rotary Club who say resources for people in Volusia County who don’t have good insurance or a lot of money are scarce.