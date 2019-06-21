ORLANDO, Fla. — Technology that captures license plate numbers and runs them against databases is being installed on the UCF campus, a program that the UCF Police Department says will help it prevent and solve crimes.

UCF to introduce license plate readers on campus

The move is prompting concerns about privacy

Students, staff, faculty will be required to park nose-in

The school has announced that the "LPRs" will be put in place at campus entrances and exits. Additionally, one undisclosed on-campus garage's entries and exits has them as well "as part of a pilot study," UCF Police said.

LPRs are cameras that capture tag numbers, which UCF officials say can help police flag vehicles. They also provide an extra set of eyes, enhancing security, police said.

UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger highlighted an incident on Twitter: "A group drove onto campus in a stolen car in 2017 and broke into 37 students’ vehicles. And that this technology would’ve stopped those criminals. A 'game-changer,' " he said.

Because of the LPRs around campus, students, faculty, and staff are being urged to park nose-in, plate-out . Drivers who don't could get a ticket.

Eventually, license plates will act as parking permits, school officials said.

But all of this has prompted privacy concerns.

UCF says it will own the data that’s collected and stored for a “limited" period of time, and that it will share the data "with discretion" with other law enforcement agencies to solve crimes.

"Simply put, UCFPD is not interested in monitoring anyone's whereabouts with the exception of those who are likely to be connected to criminal activity," UCF Police said on Twitter.

The system goes into effect July 1.