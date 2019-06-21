ORLANDO, Fla. — A 19-year-old Apopka man accused of dragging a Florida Highway Patrol trooper will not be getting out of jail any time soon.

Christopher Lewis was denied bond during his first appearance before a judge Friday.

Lewis and two others face charges in the case, but Lewis's charges are the most serious: Attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and false imprisonment.

Dash camera video captured the moments investigators say 22-year-old Elijah Wilson jumped out of this white Toyota Corolla stopped on Colonial Drive because of a passing train in Downtown Orlando.

The incident happened on Colonial Drive, just west of Orange Avenue, at 3 a.m. That's when Trooper Victor Rivera pulled over a 2014 Toyota Corolla for going 81 mph in a 40 mph zone, the Florida Highway Patrol says. The stretch of road is also a work zone.

A train was passing at the time, forcing the Corolla to stop at the train tracks, and Wilson jumped out and ran.

Christopher Stephan Lewis, 19, was arrested and charged with Battery on a law enforcement officer and first-degree attempted murder. (Orange County Jail)

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Lewis hopped into the driver’s seat. Just seconds after the train crossing arm went up, Wilson ran back to the car and Trooper Rivera tackled him.

Investigators say Lewis started driving away, dragging both 100 or so feet. Rivera lost his grip. And Lewis, Wilson and a 17-year-old in the backseat got away.

"We do training on how to minimize those risks," said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes. "But each situation is different and it happens so fast you’re almost going on instinct."

Back at his patrol car, his uniform ripped, Rivera suffered scrapes and bruises. Later in the day, Investigators were able to track down the trio.

"The bad guys need to realize you’re going to get caught," Montes said.

Wilson and that 17-year-old were not arrested, but they will still face several charges.