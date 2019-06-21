BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two crashes involving tractor-trailers thwarted Brevard County commuters Friday morning.

The first crash involved a semi truck fire on Interstate 95. Then, hours later, a semi carrying rocks overturned on State Road 528 going westbound at U.S. 1.

According to authorities, the semi on I-95 struck a guard rail near State Road 407 just after 6 a.m., and the cab caught fire.

The incident blocked all lanes of northbound I-95 at near Titusville. The lanes began reopening around 7:30 a.m. The semi was carrying plants. Officials have not said whether there were injuries.

The road closure on S.R. 528, also called the Beachline Expressway, was caused when the semi carrying rocks overturned, which caused a fuel leak.

The westbound lanes are currently still closed near U.S. 1.

Both crashes remain under investigation.