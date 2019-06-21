PALM BAY, Fla. -- People in Palm Bay are worried conditions of a main roadway plagued by potholes and patch work will only get worse.

Babcock Street in Palm Bay has potholes, cracks

Resident says the road's condition is getting worse

Roadway is not currenty scheduled for resurfacing or expansion

In the five years Rick Teresi has lived in south Palm Bay, he says driving on Babcock Street has gone downhill.

"It's getting more dangerous every year," Teresi said. I've seen it deteriorate. I'm always avoiding potholes and patch spots."

On a recent trip to Fellsmere to play with his band, he says his car hit a bump so hard it ruptured his car's power steering line underneath.

"Myself and a few of my friends have almost lost control at Centerline, where there is a dip in the road," Teresi said.

And he is worried each time he treks out on the road on his motorcycle.

Babcock Street is a Brevard County road, and that stretch of roadway is not tabbed for resurfacing or expansion at this point.

But the nine mile portion from Malabar Road to Micco Road is being studied by FDOT for capacity and safety issues.

It's possible it could be widened to four lanes in the future.

"Daily I see about 100 dump trucks going north and south," Teresi said.

Trucks are headed to and from new developments in the growing, southern part of Brevard County.

Plus the new St. John's Heritage Parkway, and Micco Road interchanges will soon connect Babcock and I-95, which will mean more traffic on the beat up two-lane road.

"It needs to be four-laned," Teresi said. "Safe and smooth."

Teresi has written a letter to Brevard County Public Works addressing his concerns.

He is considering sending it to county commissioners too.